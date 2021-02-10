“Quo Vadis, Aida?” : Film Jasmile Žbanić u užem izboru kandidata za Oscara

Američka akademija filmskih umjetnosti i nauka objavila je uži izbor kandidata u devet kategorija za 93. dodjelu prestižne filmske nagrade Oscar koja će biti održana 25. aprila. Film “Quo Vadis, Aida?” bh. režiserke Jasmile Žbanić nalazi se među kandidatima za najbolji film na stranom jeziku javlja Anadolu Agency (AA).

U kategoriji za najbolji dokumentarni film je 15 filmova i to: “All In: The Fight for Democracy”, “Boys State”, “Collective”, “Crip Camp”, “Dick Johnson Is Dead”, “Gunda”, “MLK/FBI”, “The Mole Agent”, “My Octopus Teacher”, “Notturno”, “The Painter and the Thief”, “76 Days”, “Time”, “The Truffle Hunters”, “Welcome to Chechnya”.

U kategoriji najbolji kratkometražni dokumentarni film su: “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”, “Call Center Blues”, “Colette”, “A Concerto Is a Conversation”, “Do Not Split”, “Hunger Ward”, “Hysterical Girl”, “A Love Song for Latasha”, “The Speed Cubers”, “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”.

Film “Quo Vadis, Aida?” iz Bosne i Hercegovine nalazi se među kandidatima za najbolji film na stranom jeziku, gdje je još 14 filmova i to: “The Mole Agent” iz Čilea, “Charlatan” iz Češke, “Another Round” iz Danske, “Two of Us” iz Francuske, “La Llorona” iz Gvatemale, “Better Days” iz Hong Konga, “Sun Children” iz Irana, “Night of the King” Obala Slonovače, “I’m No Longer Here” iz Meksika, “Hope” Norveška”, “Collective” iz Rumunije”, “Dear Comrades!” iz Rusije, “A Sun” sa Tajvana i “The Man Who Sold His Skin” iz Tunisa.

Za najbolju šminku, u užem izboru je deset filmova i to: “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”, “Emma”, “The Glorias”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”, “The Little Things”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “One Night in Miami…”, “Pinocchio”.

U kategoriji najbolja originalna muzika su: “Ammonite”, “Blizzard of Souls”, “Da 5 Bloods”, “The Invisible Man”, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”, “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”, “The Little Things”, “Mank”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Minari”, “Mulan”, “News of the World”, “Soul”, “Tenet” i “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Iz kategorije najbolja originalna pjesma, u uži izbor su ušle pjesme: “Turntables” (film: All In: The Fight for Democracy), “See What You’ve Done” (Belly of the Beast)”, “Wuhan Flu” (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan), “Husavik” (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), “Never Break” (Giving Voice), “Make It Work” (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), “Fight For You” (Judas and the Black Messiah), “Io Sì (Seen)” (The Life Ahead, La Vita Davanti a Se), “Rain Song” (Minari), “Show Me Your Soul” (Mr. Soul!), “Loyal Brave True” (Mulan), “Free” (The One and Only Ivan), “Speak Now” (One Night in Miami…), “Green” (Sound of Metal) i “Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Za najbolji kratki animirani film, u užem izboru su filmovi: “Burrow”, “Genius Loci”, “If Anything Happens I Love You”, “Kapaemahu”, “Opera”, “Out”, “The Snail and the Whale”, “To Gerard”, “Traces” i “Yes-People”.

Filmovi “Bittu”, “Da Yie”, “Feeling Through”, “The Human Voice”, “The Kicksled Choir”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “Two Distant Strangers”, “The Van” i “White Eye” su u kategoriji za najbolji kratki akcioni film.

Deset filmova je u užem izboru za najbolje vizuelne efekte: “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”, “Bloodshot”, “Love and Monsters”, “Mank”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Mulan”, “The One and Only Ivan”, “Soul”, “Tenet” i “Welcome to Chechnya”.

Glasanje počinje 5. marta i trajaće do 10. marta, a nominacije će biti objavljene 15. marta.

Oscar će biti održan 25. aprila i biće emitovan na televiziji ABC, kao i u više od 225 zemalja i teritorija širom svijeta.

(Kliker.info-AA)