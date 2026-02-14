Strategic Friction in the Balkans: Is Croatia’s Energy Policy at Odds with U.S. Goals in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

By Radiosarajevo.ba

The Croatian News Agency (HINA), the state news agency of the Republic of Croatia, Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), and other media outlets close to the government in Zagreb reported on February 12 that the European Union (EU) would not follow potential U.S. investments in Bosnia and Herzegovina based on the exploitation of fossil fuels — including the Bosnia and Herzegovina–Croatia Southern Gas Interconnection pipeline project.

What did Andrej Plenković tell Marco Rubio?

Citing — “notably” — media close to Milorad Dodik, Zagreb-based outlets prominently reported that “Brussels has a firm position that projects based on renewable energy sources should be supported, while the construction of new gas pipelines is not among them,” leading HINA to conclude that “Brussels and Washington also differ on this issue regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

“The EU delegation explicitly confirmed it has no interest in this and that Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot count on financial support for projects that would only increase long-term dependence on fossil fuels and run counter to climate goals,” HINA reported.

While Croatian media approached the entire project with skepticism — claiming that “politics (without specifying which) in Bosnia and Herzegovina complicates the Southern Interconnection project” — the question arises whether another subtle attempt is underway to block a strategic project of the administration of Donald Trump without stating it openly.

This is particularly notable given that, at the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Plenković simultaneously assured Secretary Rubio that he supports “the continuation of activities regarding the implementation of the Southern Gas Interconnection project.”

Does Bosnia and Herzegovina Remain in Moscow’s Energy Embrace?

In this context, it is legitimate to ask what the EU decision on the Southern Gas Interconnection means considering that EU member states adopted a regulation in late January introducing a legally binding, gradual ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas, with a full ban by the end of 2026 and autumn 2027.

Does this mean Bosnia and Herzegovina remains tied to Russia’s energy interests despite being an EU candidate country?

The EU financed LNG terminals and gas interconnections in Poland, Greece, and Lithuania precisely to reduce dependence on Moscow. Rejecting a similar model in Bosnia and Herzegovina therefore raises the question of the criteria applied to the Western Balkans — and whether such an outcome ultimately benefits Dodik and the authorities of Vladimir Putin.

The Role of Zagreb

If Brussels’ position is indeed such, was it adopted without Croatia — despite Plenković advocating its continuation? Unlikely.

Is it then possible that Zagreb lobbied for such a position? Quite possibly — particularly given the timing and origin of the information, which points to familiar coordination with the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s RS entity, often treated as “partners” and “allies.”

By opposing the project through EU mechanisms, is Zagreb indirectly creating room to avoid its implementation? If so — why?

These are legitimate questions the public deserves clear answers to, as the project directly concerns Bosnia and Herzegovina.

We asked Dr. Zijad Bećirović, Director of the International Institute for Middle Eastern and Balkan Studies (IFIMES) in Ljubljana, what this EU position means in energy terms for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The EU decision not to follow U.S. investments in the Southern Interconnection pipeline shows a clear difference in approach between Brussels and Washington toward Bosnia and Herzegovina. While the United States views the project through geopolitical and energy security lenses, the EU focuses on green transition and reducing fossil fuels,” Bećirović told Radiosarajevo.ba.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Geopolitical Position

Bećirović stresses this is both a “challenge and an opportunity” for the country.

“The state must articulate its own strategic energy policy to ensure supply security, regional connectivity, and gradual transition toward renewable sources. The Southern Interconnection remains an important project for the country’s energy and geopolitical position,” he concluded.

This means authorities in Sarajevo should avoid sending negative signals to potential investors and the U.S. government through external political actions from Zagreb, party headquarters in Mostar, or subtle messaging along the Brussels–Zagreb–Banja Luka axis — thereby pushing the project back into the shadows.

Without the project, Bosnia and Herzegovina remains dependent on a single gas supply route, increasing both price volatility and political risk during crises.

At the same time, this unfolds amid accusations systematically promoted in Washington and other international centers — including Tel Aviv and Budapest — by Dodik and RS leadership, as well as lobbyists such as Max Primorac, portraying Sarajevo as a destabilizing actor — an “Islamist” or “green threat” allegedly exerting “pressure on Christians” and holding “antisemitic and anti-Israeli positions.”

Conclusion

In regional energy politics, a gap often exists between declarative and operational policy. States formally support diversification of a neighbor’s energy supply while simultaneously seeking to retain regulatory and market influence over supply routes.

In this context, political actors linked to Croatia support the Southern Interconnection in principle but insist on governance models that preserve Zagreb’s intermediary role and affiliated structures. This does not necessarily mean open opposition to the project, yet it can slow implementation if it reduces Bosnia and Herzegovina’s existing dependence on neighboring systems.

The public in Bosnia and Herzegovina must understand these dynamics and place them within the context of an increasingly complex and uncertain international environment.