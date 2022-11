Premijer Kosova Kurti poziva Srbe natrag u institucije, Beograd optužuje za destabilizaciju

Long and difficult, but fair discussion with @predsednikrs @avucic last night.

I count on the responsible behavior of all to show restraint for security and stability. Violence must to be avoided.

Agreed that all Dialogue agreements have to be upheld and fully implemented. pic.twitter.com/8wUnW7nR0t

— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) November 5, 2022