Ovo je napadač iz Ohija : U jednoj minuti ubio je svoju sestru i još osmero ljudi

Lt. Colonel Matt Carper of the Dayton Police Department named the victims of Sunday's mass shooting:



Louis Oglesby, 27

Megan Betts, 22

Syed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39